Skate World offering sensory friendly skating this summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A popular skating rink in Tallahassee is turning off the music and flashing lights so everyone can enjoy a sensory friendly skating session.

It's the first time Skate World is offering sensory friendly skating this summer.

Giving kids an opportunity to skate without feeling over stimulated.

Skate World will have no flashing lights, music or noise from the video games.

Nicole Bisping, General Manager at Skate World says its important to provide a place for everyone to come and feel included.

She says when there is less distractions it puts the families at ease and she knows the feeling first hand, her granddaughter has autism.

"The easiest way to describe it when I'm with my granddaughter is you can breathe a little bit better that you have one less factor in there that might over stimulate your little one," Bisping said.

Having sensory friendly summer activities gives kids and families a chance to grow in a different environment.

Bisping says to look out for two days of sensory friendly skating during the summer and she hopes to bring it back during the school year.

Wednesday, June 15 from noon to 2 p.m., families can enjoy a day of sensory friendly skating at Skate World.

If you can't make that session look out for the next one in July.