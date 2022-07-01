Shakespeare Literacy Camp aims to help youth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Coming out of the pandemic, reading levels for children in Leon County have suffered.

But 2022s report from Statewise Assessments shows the numbers have gone up and camps like the Southern Shakespeare Company Camp at TCC this summer for kids third through ninth grades, helps build literacy and confidence.

Theatre Director Robin Jackson tells us the impact of Shakespeare on the community.

"It's just really beautiful, especially the kids who have never done it or the students who maybe in their normal life, aren't as outgoing. It kind of proves to you and it proves to themselves that they can voice their opinions, they can express themselves, and they can do it in front of 60, 70 people." Jackson said.

The camp requires plenty of rehearsal, and is an annual summer feature in our community from the Southern Shakespeare company and is made accessible to a variety of families. You can sign your students up next summer at southernshakes.org/camp.