SEE HOW: Monticello's Chamber of Commerce is spreading Breast Cancer Awareness to Jefferson County

Jefferson County Health Department partners with the Monticello Chamber of Commerce for breast cancer awareness.

Events from October 17th to 22nd encourage mammograms and health screenings for Monticello women.

The initiative began at The Luckie Pearle with a tree of honor tribute for loved ones.

9th annual breast cancer awareness walk is scheduled for Saturday at Jefferson County Track and Field.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

""Well, I think its a great initiative, they have a lot of things going on this week for Breast Cancer Awareness and I hope that community comes out and takes advantage of everything." said Brenda Sorenson.

Over in our Jefferson County neighborhood,

The Jefferson County Health Department in partnership with the Monticello Chamber of Commerce is bringing attention to breast cancer awareness.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month from October 17th through the 22nd these organizations have events planned to encourage mammograms and other health screenings for the women of Monticello.

On Thursday, The Luckie Pearle located off Jefferson Street is where the initiative kicked off.

We stopped by and spoke with Holly Mitchell, the main Pearle Girl of the business.

Holly says neighbors are encouraged to come to pay tribute to their loved ones with their tree of honor.

"We want our customers to come in and place a name if they want to in honor or in memory of someone they may have lost due to breast cancer. This [Thursday] morning, I just put- I had a girlfriend pass away 10 years ago, so I put her name up this morning."

Kicking off Saturday morning at 10 A.M. the organizations will coordinate their 9th annual breast cancer awareness walk at the Jefferson County Track and Field located off of S Waters St.

Saturday's event will be hosted by The Young Boyz To Men.

