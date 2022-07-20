Second Harvest's Wine Down Wednesday at Happy Motoring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're just a couple of weeks away from the start of next school year and Second Harvest of the Big Bend is looking for you to support their backpack program.

Wednesday is their Wine Down Wednesday event at Happy Motoring as part of their month long envision no hunger campaign.

Guest bartenders including ABC 27 Sports Director Alison Posey will be working for your tips.

The tips will go towards the backpack program, which provides kids with meals to take home over the weekend.

CEO Monique Ellsworth says without those meals some wouldn't have healthy eating options over the weekend; so those backpacks are so important.

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Even if you're not having a drink, you can still drop off donations and canned goods.