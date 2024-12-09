Second Harvest organizes 5 Holiday food distributions in the Big Bend area

Second Harvest of the Big Bend is organizing 5 Holiday food distributions. Distributions are in response to recent natural disasters.
Events will be drive-through and first come, first served.
Specific distribution locations:
- Taylor
- Suwannee
- Madison
- Jefferson
- Leon
Community support is vital to ensure no one misses a holiday meal. Each distribution will be drive-through and first come, first served. We’re grateful for our community’s support in making sure no one misses a holiday meal.
Distribution locations:
- Taylor County - December 11th - 2pm-5pm
West Fraser Perry Mill
- 1509 S Byron Butler PKWY Perry, FL
Suwannee County - December 12th - 2pm-5pm
- 1302 11th Street Live Oak, FL
Madison County - December 17th - 10am-12pm
- 152 SW Onslow Street Greenville, FL
Jefferson County - December 18th - 10am-12pm
- Jefferson County Public Library
375 S Water Street Monticello, FL
- Leon County - December 21st - 7am until food is gone
Governors Square Mall
1500 Apalachee PKWY Tallahassee, FL