Second Harvest organizes 5 Holiday food distributions in the Big Bend area

062122 second harvest truck.jpg
WTXL ABC 27
Second Harvest of the Big Bend is addressing food insecurity in more rural areas of Leon County.
Second Harvest of the Big Bend is organizing 5 Holiday food distributions. Distributions are in response to recent natural disasters.
Events will be drive-through and first come, first served.
Specific distribution locations:

  • Taylor
  • Suwannee
  • Madison
  • Jefferson
  • Leon

Community support is vital to ensure no one misses a holiday meal. Each distribution will be drive-through and first come, first served. We’re grateful for our community’s support in making sure no one misses a holiday meal.

Distribution locations:

  • Taylor County - December 11th - 2pm-5pm
    West Fraser Perry Mill
  • 1509 S Byron Butler PKWY Perry, FL
    Suwannee County - December 12th - 2pm-5pm
  • 1302 11th Street Live Oak, FL
    Madison County - December 17th - 10am-12pm
  • 152 SW Onslow Street Greenville, FL
    Jefferson County - December 18th - 10am-12pm
  • Jefferson County Public Library
    375 S Water Street Monticello, FL
  • Leon County - December 21st - 7am until food is gone
    Governors Square Mall
    1500 Apalachee PKWY Tallahassee, FL
