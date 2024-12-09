Second Harvest organizes 5 Holiday food distributions in the Big Bend area

Second Harvest of the Big Bend is organizing 5 Holiday food distributions. Distributions are in response to recent natural disasters.

Events will be drive-through and first come, first served.

Specific distribution locations:



Taylor

Suwannee

Madison

Jefferson

Leon

Community support is vital to ensure no one misses a holiday meal. We're grateful for our community's support in making sure no one misses a holiday meal.

