Second Harvest of Big Bend teams up with community for Hunger Action Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of families across the Big Bend have experienced food insecurity and non-profits like second harvest of the Rig Bend are stepping-up to bridge that gap.

Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest, is asking people in the community to plant orange signs in their neighborhoods and businesses to bring awareness to food insecurity.

To support Hunger Action Month these orange signs with a Q-R code take you straight to second harvest giving you information about the cause, and how you can help.

"The opportunity to put these signs in your yard is that it will kind of collate the entire community and provide this kind of unified vision for a hunger free big bend region," Ellsworth said.

To help raise awareness Second Harvest teamed up with Publix and by the end of this week more than six thousand team members will help create food boxes to give to families across our region.