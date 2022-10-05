Watch Now
Second Harvest of Big Bend launches community art contest

Posted at 6:47 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 18:48:27-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Second Harvest of the Big Bend raising awareness about hunger through art.

Second Harvest is launching a community art contest.

It's part of their 40th year celebrations.

The content is titled picture an end to hunger.

Raising awareness about food insecurity, while encouraging students to imagine a world where no one has to go without a meal.

CEO Monique Ellsworth says it's also about highlighting those kids in our communities.

The contest is open for people ages 5 to 18.

Artwork can be uploaded on the Second Harvest's website.

The top 40 winners will be featured on Second Harvest's website and social media pages.

