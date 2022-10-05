Second Harvest of Big Bend launches community art contest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Second Harvest of the Big Bend raising awareness about hunger through art.
Second Harvest is launching a community art contest.
It's part of their 40th year celebrations.
The content is titled picture an end to hunger.
Raising awareness about food insecurity, while encouraging students to imagine a world where no one has to go without a meal.
CEO Monique Ellsworth says it's also about highlighting those kids in our communities.
The contest is open for people ages 5 to 18.
Artwork can be uploaded on the Second Harvest's website.
The top 40 winners will be featured on Second Harvest's website and social media pages.