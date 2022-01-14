Watch
Second Harvest announces upcoming schedule

Events scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Jan. 20
Photo source: WTXL
Second Harvest
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 12:03:38-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend announced its upcoming schedule on Friday.

On Friday in Wakulla County, it will stage a food distribution at Crawfordville United Methodist Church, 176 Ochlockonee St. in Crawfordville from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Second Harvest will stage food distributions in Leon County at the Watson Temple, 665 West Brevard Steet in Tallahassee from 10 a.m. to noon.

The second event will be held at Tabernacle of Praise, 170 Geddie Road in Tallahassee from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.

A distribution in Gadsden County at Havana High School on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

