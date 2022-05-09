Second day of Workforce Resilience Symposium Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Workers across the country are still quitting their jobs at record rates.

A total of 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March.

The number of open jobs rose to 11.5 million.

That's the highest number since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started counting in December 2000.

As millions of people quit their jobs, the Florida Institute for Child Welfare is trying to make sure that child welfare professionals are staying in their jobs.

They're hosting a two-day symposium to discuss Workforce Resilience.

It's covering topics like how to recruit, how to ensure the well-being of workers, and how to support them when they're in the workforce.

You can attend Day Two of the symposium Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dr. Amelia Franck Meyer will be the keynote speaker talking about the Child Welfare Workforce Crisis.