UPDATE 2:11PM:

Subject has been captured and is in custody at this time being transported to the Wakulla County Jail

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is currently attempting to locate an escaped work release inmate from the Florida Department of Corrections in the area of C.J. Spears and North Wood Road.

The subject was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, underwear, and is possibly barefoot.

If anyone has information regarding the inmate's location, please call the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at 850-745-7100.

