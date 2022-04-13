Salvation Army, Peter Boulware Toyota to give away food Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Peter Boulware Toyota and The Salvation Army are partnering up to help fight food insecurity in the Big Bend.

Dealership employees along with volunteers will be handing out boxes of non-perishable food items to feed a family of four for one week.

Salvation Army captain, Stephan Wildish says their excited to offer this service and address a major need in the community.

"We wanted to provide food for a family of four, that will feed them up to a week, which is also the perfect timing coming up to the Easter weekend where kids are going to be out of school, during that time and how we are going to feed these kids over a long week," Wildish said.

The food distribution at Peter Boulware Toyota on Thursday starts at 10 a.m. until supplies last.

The dealership is located at 3800 West Tennessee Street in Tallahassee.

Leon County Sheriff's Office will be on location directing traffic.