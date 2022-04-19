Watch
Rybak Realty to help clean up parts of Wakulla County ahead of Earth Day

Event is Thursday morning
Posted at 6:17 PM, Apr 19, 2022
WAKULLA SPRINGS, Fla. (WTXL) — Earth Day is Friday and one local business is doing their part this week to keep Wakulla County beautiful.

Rybak Realty is hosting its second clean-up of the year on Thursday.

It's part of The Great American Clean-Up; in coordination with Keep America Beautiful.

Owner Heather Rybak says it's important to be involved in the community.

"To me, being a champion within your community is essential to be successful - not necessarily going to make a sale off of it but going to help keep our community safe, clean, represented. Hopefully, bring a smile to every neighbor's face and also again, keep the rubbish off the roads," Rybak said.

The cleanup lasts from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at Rybak Realty at 8:45 a.m.

If you want to volunteer, you can contact Rybak Realty.

Volunteers should bring drinking water. Gloves and safety gear will be provided.

