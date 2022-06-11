Ron Nieto Memorial Workout to be held at Leon High School Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Red Hills Crossfit is hosting a memorial workout at Leon High School Saturday.

The Ron Nieto Memorial Workout is a 5K row, bike and run for teams to compete and have fun.

This workout was put together in remembrance of Ron Nieto, a former Red Hills member who died from cancer in 2018.

To honor him, his Red hills family hosts this memorial workout and donates all proceeds to the "RonStrong Foundation" which supports cancer patients.

"He was a well known and loved member of the community and we loved having him here. Ultimately our goal is to give back and remember him every year," Paige Perkins General Manager of Red Hills Crossfit said.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.