Restaurant owner starts scholarship to support Florida A&M University students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Monday, three months after a soft opening near Florida A&M University, Tasty Love food truck will hold its grand opening.

Gabe Lovett's dream is finally coming true after years of hard work and determination.

"It's been trials and tribulations I would say. I first started from cooking to renting my professor's house out to going to the mall it's just trials and tribulations," Lovett said.

His first restaurant, "Lovetts," in Governor's Square Mall shut down, but that did not stop him from picking himself up and trying again.

"I thought since I'm starting something new, I want a fresh new start. I came up with the name 'Tasty Love' after listening to Freddie Jackson," Lovett said.

Lovett, an alum of Florida A&M University, is also starting his own foundation which includes giving out two $1,000 scholarships a year to Florida A&M University students.

The first winner will be announced at the grand opening of Tasty Love on Monday.

The grand opening of the food truck restaurant is located at 1211 West Tharpe Street from noon to 5 p.m. There will be food, music and giveaways.