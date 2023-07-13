Respect Yourself Summer Camp!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Like the old saying goes it takes a village.

And that’s exactly what the Respect Yourself Boys Camp at Bethel Christian Academy does every day; teaching young men how to let their light shine.

This 8-week program teaches young boys everything from affirmations to a slogan you can’t forget.

“I am somebody, don’t I look good?”

Headmaster Corey Pendleton says programs like this are important in our community especially with the amount of violence every day.

Inside the classroom, they learn everything from reading, to Spanish, and even Black history, facts.

And although this may be a summer camp, it’s the brotherhood that’s created that makes for an unbreakable bond among the kids.

Creating memories with a brotherhood all while walking away with the confidence to succeed the awareness of the world and take pride in who they are!

For more information:

https://thebethelchristianacademy.org/

