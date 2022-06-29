Residents hopeful in Southside Action plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Residents are hopeful that the Southside Action Plan will revitalize their community.

The Southside Action Plan started in 2021 to encourage the redevelopment of the Southside of Tallahassee through beautification, investment, and community engagement.

The plan is hoping to achieve that goal by implementing a number of new projects in response to community imput.

There are 31 blueprint projects totaling over $300 million and 18 of those will be in the southside.

One of those projects is the Magnolia Trail, which should be done by the end of summer.

However, Talethia Edwards wishes more could happen sooner

"I wish the economic impact piece would actually come a little bit quicker because we could really benefit from some economic booms here in the Southside," Edwards said.

She thinks an economic boom could uplift the community, but understands bigger projects take time to implement.

You can stay updated on the upcoming projects in the Southside by visiting the Southside Action Plan website.