THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — It's almost time for Thomasville's Victorian Christmas.

Downtown Thomasville comes alive with carriage rides, a live nativity, food vendors.

Starting on Monday, you can rent a Victorian outfit from the Thomasville Visitors Center to add to the event's festivities and stroll the streets in style.

Costume rentals are $10 along with a $25 deposit that you'll get back when you return the costume.

You can rent through December 7. Victorian Christmas is December 8 and 9.