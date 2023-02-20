Red Bull Drop in Tour visits FAMU Way's Skateable Art Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Skateable Art Park over on FAMU Way is getting recognition with Red Bull stopping there Sunday on its tour that brought skaters from all over to showcase their talent.

The tour put Tallahassee's local skate scene on display with interactive demos and skate competitions.

Those entering got the chance to win cash prizes.

ABC 27 caught up with event coordinator Ryan Clements about the tour's impact on the community.

"This is a tour, so we have these pros coming in via Red Bull and their skating and doing a demo, but we're also involve the kids having a best trick competition and doing a couple different obstacles and doing cash for tricks," Clements said.

The event featured some of the top pro skaters in the world, including Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, and Alex Sorgente.

ABC 27 spoke with Foy on how important this tour is to him.

"Events like this are super important because it brings everyone together and just shows everyone about having a good time. We aren't having a contest we are just going to be out there skating with the kids and we are going to have a cash for tricks and spread the love to the community," Foy said.

While Tallahassee was the last stop for this tour, Clements and Foy have both said they would love to come back to Tallahassee again.