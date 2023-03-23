Recognizing trailblazers in our community: Jan Auger

(WTXL) — During the month of March, ABC 27 is teaming up with The Oasis Center for Women & Girls to recognize trailblazers in our community. It's all part of Women's History month, highlighting the women and girls truly making a difference in Tallahassee and beyond.

According to The Oasis Center for Women & Girls, trailblazers are women and girls who are smashing barriers and shattering glass ceilings, making it possible for other girls and women to leave their mark.

Jan Auger defied tradition in 2010 when she was hired as the first female General Manager of Golf for the city of Tallahassee, supervising and overseeing operations and maintenance of the City’s two golf courses.

Throughout her time with the City, Jan has advocated for the City’s involvement with the Department of Corrections Work Release program, along with becoming a mentor to many young men and women.

