Recognizing trailblazers in our community: Argatha Gilmore

(WTXL) — During the month of March, ABC 27 is teaming up with The Oasis Center for Women & Girls to recognize trailblazers in our community. It's all part of Women's History month, highlighting the women and girls truly making a difference in Tallahassee and beyond.

According to The Oasis Center for Women & Girls, trailblazers are women and girls who are smashing barriers and shattering glass ceilings, making it possible for other girls and women to leave their mark.

Dr. Argatha Gilmore began her career at the Tallahassee Police Department as a patrol officer. In 1999, she became the first Black woman to achieve the rank of captain.

In 2009 she assumed command of the Lake City Police Department becoming the first African American woman to be Chief of Police.

In 2021, Dr. Gilmore made history again by becoming the first female Assistant Sheriff at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

