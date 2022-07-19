Recent rise in Covid cases causing incentives to get vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The increase in Covid-19 cases is forcing health officials to get more people to get vaccinated by offering money.

Right now, the Kearney Center is giving $50 to people as an incentive to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

The incentive is being funded through a federal grant that was awarded to to five different states.. one of them being Florida. That money has been used to encourage people to get vaccinated in states that are seeing high covid cases.

According to the CDC, Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla are just a few counties that are considered to have high Covid-19 rates in Florida.

Reverend R.B. Holmes said people are worried about the recent uptick in cases. "People are very concerned. Not afraid, but concerned because people want to continue to go to football games, continue to go to grocery stores, continue to go to church," said Holmes.

The Kearney Center wants to give out 387 vaccines with the help of the incentive between now and October. Daren Hatfield hopes more education and the incentive program will help our community be safer.

"Being vaccinated decreases the potential for the spread of covid thereby providing us a healthier community and a healthier facility here for those experiencing homelessness," said Hatfield.

Holmes believes people need to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. "We have to continue to be vigilant. We cannot just loosen our guards. This virus has not left us yet."

The Kearney Center is offering the Moderna vaccine for adults and Pfizer for children. Hatfield is happy to give anyone interested a vaccine.

"I'm really excited when I see a first timer come in for their shot, so that they're gaining some immunity and they'll have some protection," said Hatfield.

The Kearney center is also offering a reward to people who've already been vaccinated. If you got vaccinated by another facility since February 2022, you're also eligible to receive $50.

