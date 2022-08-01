Railroad Square Art District set to expand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Railroad Square Art District is expanding.

Owner Adam Kaye announced the district is expanding across South Monroe to 225 and 231 East Pershing Street.

That's just two blocks from Railroad Crossings.

The buildings will be turned into small, affordable studio spaces that are closed to the public during the week, but open for market days on the weekend.

"Going from 0 to 1 is a big hurdle. Going from 1 to 100, that's actually a lot less challenging than just getting off the ground. So that's what we're trying to do here, give artists and creative entrepreneurs a place to just get off the ground and get working- trying something," Kaye said.

The expectation is that artists will be able to use the spaces to work throughout the night, an action that will bring awareness to the space and deter crime.