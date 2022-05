TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Businesses on the Southside are coming together through art on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The Railroad Crossing Community Mural will be installed on sidewalks.

The paintings are designed to bring and culture and art to the Southside, while creating a fun, community event.

FAMU's art club and Big D BBQ are expected to be involved in the event.

Volunteers are welcomed to attend.