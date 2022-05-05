Watch
Racing for Roses Spirit of Youth Gala set for Saturday

Proceeds benefit Boys Town of North Florida
Posted at 9:16 PM, May 04, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Boys Town of North Florida Spirit of Youth Gala is back after a two-year hiatus.

Racing for the Roses is happening this Saturday.

It'll feature a live stream of the Kentucky Derby, southern-inspired food and cocktails, betting games, and live dancing and entertainment.

Spirit of Youth Honorees Dale and Pamela Tadlock of Tadlock Roofing will also be celebrated.

It's happening on May 7 at The Space at Feather Oaks.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

