TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee is getting a new dynamic duo.

On Thursday, July 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tallahassee City Commission Candidates are having a Fundraiser for TMH Animal Therapy Program.

Therapy dogs will also be attending so the proceeds can go to Tallahassee Memorial Health Care Animal Therapy Program.