Publix set to open in Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County's first Publix store is set to open in a matter of days.

The grand opening of the new store set to take place on Thursday, August 4 at the Crawfordville Commons.

I talked with one economic developer working in Wakulla County.

He told me this kind of project could lead to even more investments.

"We recently got our first Publix. It's opening soon. We're starting to see the commercial and residential. Those are the two pieces we needed to get industrial going," Richard Exline, vice president of N.G. Investment Company said.

The first 1,000 customers at the new Publix will receive a free usable bag.

Medical offices and other new businesses around the super market are also in the works.