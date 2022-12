TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday morning, the Respect Yourself Crime Prevention task force held a prayer vigil at the site of the shooting on Florida A&M University's campus.

ABC 27 was there to talk with community members and FAMU students about the changes they want to see in their community.

With their faith and prayer, people in Tallahassee came together for a call to end gun violence after a deadly shooting on the campus of FAMU Sunday.