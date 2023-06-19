Power Up People Organization to stage Juneteenth rally in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Looking ahead to Monday, June 19 is the day enslaved African Americans first learned of their freedom back in 1865.

To mark the day, a Juneteenth rally is happening.

The Power Up People Organization is hosting the rally to remember Black history and to make voter registration more accessible to everyone.

Its all happening starting at Bethal Missionary Baptist Church at 11:40 a.m., followed by a walk to the capitol where they will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The Juneteenth Votercade will be in town for the "Stay Woke Rolling Protest" and organizations there include the League of Women Voters, the Rainbow Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter along with three other organizations.

During the rally at the capitol, speakers will discuss recent state legislation including blocking university funding for D.E.I. programs and banning discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.