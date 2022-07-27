SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTXL) — A pair of police chiefs from southwest Georgia were appointed to positions of leadership in the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

According to the organization’s news release Tuesday, Valdosta State University Police Chief Alan Rowe was installed as president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Tuesday.

Rowe has served as the director of public safety and chief of police at Valdosta State University for the previous five years.

Albany State University Police Chief Anita Allen was sworn in as the third vice president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. Allen is serving a second stint with the Albany State University Police Department.

From 2013 to 2018, Allen was a officer and captain with the Albany State University Police Department.

Allen left Albany State University to become the Fort Valley State University Department of Public Safety Director.

In January, she was named the chief of police of the Albany State University Police Department.

Roberta Police Department’s Ty B. Matthews was installed as the fourth vice president for the GACP.