PHOTOS: Winter hits the Big Bend and South Georgia

Photos show all the snowy fun
Carolina Lopez Havana Lake Yvette neighborhood.jpg Photo by: Carolina Lopez
Havana, Lake Yvette neighborhood
 Chelsea Graham Sadler's husband on shift at the fire station in Quincy.jpg Photo by: Chelsea Graham Sadler
This is her husband on shift at the fire station in Quincy Christina Wiline McCarty Hosford Liberty County.jpg Photo by: Christina Wiline McCarty
Hosford, Liberty County
 Danielle Flowers Havana.jpg Photo by: Danielle Flowers
Havana
 Healther Culpepper Havana.jpg Heather Culpepper HavanaPhoto by: Heather Culpepper
Havana

 Katie O'Hara In Havana.jpg Photo by: Katie O'Hara
In Havana Kendrica Howard Quincy Florida.jpg Photo by: Kendrica Howard
Quincy, Florida
 Kristina Bailey - In California for work but her husband facetimed her with the kids.jpg Photo by: Kristina Bailey is in California for work but her husband face-timed her with the kids.
 Lynsie Maheu First snow ball ever.jpg Photo by: Lynsie Maheu-"First snow ball ever."
 Lynsie Maheu Monticello Florida.jpg Photo by: Lynsie Maheu
Monticello, Florida
 Sarah Horton Greensboro.jpg Photo by: Sarah Horton
Greensboro Summer Boggs My five year old is enchanted.jpg Photo by: Summer Boggs - "My five year old is enchanted."
 Theresa Wells My first time seeing snow....jpg Photo by: Theresa Wells - "My first time seeing snow..."

