PHOTOS: Winter hits the Big Bend and South Georgia
Photos show all the snowy fun
Photo by: Carolina Lopez
Havana, Lake Yvette neighborhood
Photo by: Chelsea Graham Sadler
This is her husband on shift at the fire station in Quincy Photo by: Christina Wiline McCarty
Hosford, Liberty County
Photo by: Danielle Flowers
Havana
Heather Culpepper HavanaPhoto by: Heather Culpepper
Havana
Photo by: Katie O'Hara
In Havana Photo by: Kendrica Howard
Quincy, Florida
Photo by: Kristina Bailey is in California for work but her husband face-timed her with the kids.
Photo by: Lynsie Maheu-"First snow ball ever."
Photo by: Lynsie Maheu
Monticello, Florida
Photo by: Sarah Horton
Greensboro Photo by: Summer Boggs - "My five year old is enchanted."
Photo by: Theresa Wells - "My first time seeing snow..."
