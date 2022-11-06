Patrons sample Greek food, heritage at Greek Food Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday was the last day for people in Tallahassee to get a taste of Greek food, entertainment, and culture at the Greek Food Festival.

Just like last year, turnout was big.

This year served up more food, which includes backlavah and gyros. Since last year's high turnout meant all the food sold out on the last day of the festival.

The event also had Greek music, culture, goods from vendors and a high turnout; as it had something for all ages to enjoy.

"It's always been a family affair. From day one, we wanted people to have fun for all ages. Kids can get up and dance, grown ups can get up and dance if they want to when we have our dances and stuff like that. It's just really a good time for anybody who's joining and that's what we want to express to the community. It's always been like that," Mike Gavalas of Nic's Toggery said.