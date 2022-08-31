Outdoor classroom unveiled at Bond Elementary School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Students and Bond Elementary School will soon be able to be in class and outdoors at the same time.

That's thanks to a new outdoor classroom, just unveiled Wednesday morning.

The new space features landscaping, picnic tables, a whiteboard, a portable podium, storage and a much needed power supply.

In addition to being a space students and teachers can use when social distancing is needed, Sunrise Rotary Club of Tallahassee Grant Chair Danielle Irwin says it can also enrich students' learning.

"So great space to provide learning, especially about the natural environment around us, so sciences work really well out here. Lots of different subjects can be taught here, and the school is already utilizing the space just to help create variety and diversity of the learning environments the students get to experience," Irwin said.

Sunrise Rotary Club of Tallahassee contributed more than $20,000 to put the outdoor classroom in place.

They also provided personal protective gear and thermometers for Bond's students and teachers.