Organizers making mats to help local homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Organizers say they're hoping to make thousands of mats in an ongoing effort-- and it's certainly needed.

There's about 280 people living unsheltered here in Leon County-- with about 30 or more homeless camps scattered throughout the area.

Once these mats are completed-- organizers say-- these mats will be going to the Kearney Center for their clients.

"There are many homeless and needy people, and these mats, especially with winter time coming will not only keep them dry, but it will also help with warmth," organizer Judi Baxter said.

How this all came about? Organizers like Baxter who you just heard from say that this all started with a few people talking about what they can do to help on social media.

And the efforts continue on Saturday-- Baxter will be holding another session on Saturday at the Kearney Center starting at 1 p.m.