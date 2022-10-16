Open house held for 3D printed home in Griffin Heights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday was day 2 of the open house for the 3D printed home in Griffin Heights and it is the first of more to come in Tallahassee.

To print the house, it took 26 hours over nine days; much less time than a house built by other means.

The machine used to build the house costs anywhere between $500,000 to $750,000 and can lay down about two feet of wall per day.

It is the first house of its kind in the Sunshine State.

The insulation for the home is concrete filled of water and soap. It comes out with the consistency of shaving cream but dries solid.

Kynda Light is the owner and builder of the home. She shares why she chose to 3d print her home.

"The reason we got into 3d printing was because we had a goal of figuring out a construction technique that was durable as well as affordable and efficient," Light said.