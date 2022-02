TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The One Week Boutique consignment shop is back at Donald Tucker Civic center and at least 600 people have donated this year.

They have clothing items for babies, moms, dads and even toys that you can find at discounted prices.

Sherrell Cork, a retail manager, says its good for the community and economy.

Prices start at $2 and the event lasts until Sunday.