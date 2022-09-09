Leadership Tallahassee Class 39 providing students with new adventures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Kindergarten students at Oak Ridge Elementary took with them during a free book fair Thursday.

One by one, students lined up and picked out eight books to add to their at-home library during a free book fair.

The goal is to give students an opportunity to imagine themselves as characters in the books they read and allow them to go on a literary adventure.

Thursday's book fair at Oak Ridge Elementary was all made possible by Leadership Tallahassee class 39.

This day was the idea of Dr. Inika Williams.

Each year L.T. classes come up with service projects - for this class a focus on literacy was an easy decision.