Northwood Centre site nearly cleared

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Construction workers are nearly done clearing the Northwood Centre site.

Meanwhile, developers continue to visualize how to fill the space.

Tallahassee is relocating the police department to the area.

This year, the city held regular community meetings inviting the public to share what they want to see go alongside the police headquarters.

Special Project Coordinator Devan Leavins says now it's all about narrowing the options down.

About 200 people showed up to the first community input session.

Just last week, 60 people showed up to share their thoughts.

Ideas from the community include: green space, retail, housing, and a grocery store.