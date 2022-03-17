North Florida Medical Center utilizes a mobile unit

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The North Florida Medical Center is working to bring health care to more patients.

Wednesday, the North Florida Medical mobile clinic stopped by Wakulla Senior Center to assist individuals with health care needs.

Director of Operations, Travis Coker says the clinic recognizes that transportation plays a major role in access to care so this mobile clinic is a step toward serving their rural areas.

"North Florida Medical Centers is really able and willing to serve all of the community of all ages. One of our great benefits is that we have a sliding fee scale that can really reduce the cost for many patients," Coker said.

North Florida Mobile unit will provide primary care to patients in Wakulla, Panacea and Crawfordville.