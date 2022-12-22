Nimble Fingers: Stitched to Perfection!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Laughter fills the room for the knitting and crocheting group that meets every Wednesday morning inside the Tallahassee senior center.

Doris Cannella looks forward to coming. She says she has no family here except her two children, so she has made a lot of friends at the center.

Doris says she used to make things for her family, but now everyone’s grown up! So, a program like nimble fingers is her new “why!”

“Now this gives me a purpose to do something and give away which is a good feeling,” said Doris.

From hats to scarfs and even blankets the sisterhood is what the ladies tell me means the most to them. Especially during the holidays.

“I look forward to coming every Wednesday especially when I had a terrible week. It makes me feel good to joke and laugh and pick on people,” said Doris.

Learning from each other and listening to one another.

A bond stitched together creating a tighter community. And you don’t even have to be a member.

If you know someone interested in joining all you must do is stop by Wednesday morning at the Tallahassee senior center from 9 a.m. until noon!