New playground opens at Pedrick Pond Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One of Tallahassee's most beautiful parks just got a whole lot cooler.

A playground has been installed at Pedrick Park Pond, right between the pond and the eastside branch library.

The park is located off Mahan Drive.

Monday, ABC 27 got a first look at the playground that features musical instruments, along with an artificial turf hill for climbing, sliding or even crawling.

ABC 27 caught up with one of the designers about the impact of adding this new equipment.

"Well I think it gives a nice element to the park itself. These walking trails get used quite a bit, people fish out here, but it gives it another element for the younger guys and it caters to children with all abilities so there's something for everybody here," Ron Harley, manager of Bliss products said.

Along with this playground equipment more changes are expected to the park.

This year's Knight Creative Communities Catalyst class will bring art to the park.

Catalysts will install a literacy theme art piece.

Along with book benches and a Wander and Wonder story trail around the park's nearly one mile long trail.

It's all part of their Fully Booked, Tallahassee initiative.