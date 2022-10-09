New Mount Zion AME Church hosts Blessing of Badges for local law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New Mount Zion AME Church held the Blessing of the Badges for Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff's Office Sunday morning.

It's where the church and its congregation prays over and blesses law enforcement's badges for their safety and well-being while on duty.

Assistant Sheriff of LCSO Argatha Gilmore believes churches play an important role in the safety of our community.

"We need the faith-based community. The vision of our sheriff, Sheriff Walt McNeil, is that the only way that we can combat the violence, the homicides, aggravated assaults, our youth issues, is that we come together with our faith-based community," Gilmore said.

The goal of national faith and blue weekend is to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and community members through faith-based organizations.