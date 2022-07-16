New 12-step center available for women in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new center is now open to help those who may be battling substance abuse.

New Life, recovery of Tallahassee is a faith based 12 step program specifically for women.

Tonya Baker, owner of the facility talks about why having a program like this is so important in an effort to help the community.

"I'm just excited that I'm able to help. I've always was though that once you arrive, I still have more to go but when you arrive you always you know bring people back up so I'm just encouraging them and speaking life into them," Baker said.

For more information, email at ANLRofTallahassee@gmail.com.