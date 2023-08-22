Need a Ride? Transportation Routes for Amazon Employees!

The excitement continues to build as the new amazon fulfillment center prepares for their opening in mid-September.

The anticipation continues to grow as the upcoming inauguration of the new Amazon fulfillment center, scheduled for mid-September, draws nearer. With over 1300 new employment opportunities on the horizon, it's expected that the area will experience an uptick in traffic soon.

Commissioner David O’Keefe, in collaboration with the city officials, has been actively engaged in discussions with Amazon to strategize the necessary provisions for commuting services aimed at accommodating workers from the 32304-zip code area. In a report dating back to January, we highlighted the potential positive impact of establishing a Star Metro bus stop at the fulfillment center—an idea that could greatly facilitate transportation for employees.

This has been a long-standing commitment for Commissioner David O’Keefe, dating back to the initial announcement of Amazon's impending arrival in Tallahassee. O’Keefe is confident that the successful attraction of major job-creating entities, such as Amazon, reflects the community's achievements, yet he envisions an opportunity for a two-fold benefit for the community at large.