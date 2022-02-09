National Park Service awards John G. Riley Center and Museum a grant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The John G. Riley Center and Museum is set to receive a grant.

According to a press release by the city of Tallahassee, the center and museum will receive the African American Civil Rights grant, worth $50,000 from the Historic Preservation Fund.

The Historic Preservation Fund is overseen by the United States National Park Service.

The grant will support a publication on the history of African American educators in Leon County.

The grant will last for two years.

The news release notes the publication will examine the periods of school segregation and desegregation.

It aims to document the stories of African Americans who grew up during the mid to late 20th century and demonstrate how families navigated the system and battled for change during the Jim Crow era. It will feature a generation of productive and contributing citizens who succeeded despite prevailing discriminatory laws and practices.

The publication is expected to be released during the summer of 2023.

Documents used along with oral histories that were involved in the process of creating the book will be displayed at the John G. Riley Museum archive, which is located in the main library on the campus of Tallahassee Community College.

The John G. Riley Center and Museum is located at 419 East Jefferson Street in Tallahassee.