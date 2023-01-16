Music for Food Tallahassee hosts concert to benefit in need Florida State University students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time since 2020, Music for Food Tallahassee hosted a concert to benefit students in need at Florida State University.

The event was free of charge, but participants were encouraged to donate to the cause.

ABC 27 was there Sunday as participants donated food and money to FSU's food for thought pantry.

Erica Thaler, Managing Editor for Faith Presbyterian Church shares a message for students in need.

"We want people to realize that if they need resources, if they need food, there they can go and get help," Thaler said.

If you would like to donate, you can contact them on Facebook or click here for more information.