Monticello church hosts event examining lineage to slavery

Families who had been emancipated from Casa Bianca established Casa Bianca M.B. Church in 1872 on former plantation land there. Meanwhile Middle Oak Baptist Church was created in 1871 with a congregation descended from people enslaved by James Monroe.
Posted at 12:48 AM, Oct 09, 2022
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — According to pew research, one-third of Black Americans say they are not sure if their ancestors were enslaved.

For many Americans, history remains uncertain, but a series of events out of Monticello is bringing together shared history in hopes to inform the community about their roots.

Jefferson County's Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church joined together with the Highland Descendants Council of Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday to showcase historic research and share histories.

