Monticello church hosts event examining lineage to slavery

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — According to pew research, one-third of Black Americans say they are not sure if their ancestors were enslaved.

For many Americans, history remains uncertain, but a series of events out of Monticello is bringing together shared history in hopes to inform the community about their roots.

Jefferson County's Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church joined together with the Highland Descendants Council of Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday to showcase historic research and share histories.