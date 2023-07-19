Mitchell County woman competing in national 'Favorite Chef' contest

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Cooking for a good cause.

For more than a month now, dozens of chefs have been whipping up dishes in the Carla Hall Favorite Chef contest that could earn them some national exposure, while also earning money for the nonprofit DTCare.

Debra Cox, from Mitchell County, is one of those. Now she's made it to the top five in her group and now the heat is on.

Click here to vote for Cox.

Voting for group finalists ends Thursday at 10 p.m. eastern time.

The winner of the competition will be featured in Taste of Home magazine and secure $25,000.