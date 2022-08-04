Mission San Luis Museum to host free day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Mission San Luis is preparing for their Free Day; a chance for people to come to the museum and learn about the culture implanted in Tallahassee.

Mission San Luis is Florida's Apalachee-Spanish Living History Museum.

It takes you back to 1703 where Apalachee Indians and people from Spain lived together in one community.

Brian Kelley, museum interpreter says this museum is filled with so much culture.

And having free day Thursday will encourage people to learn something new.

"We are full time living history so there's always people out here that can show you what life was like 300 years ago," Kelley said.

Free Day starts at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Mission San Luis.

It's free for everyone and they'll have some ancient activities to teach you about how people in Tallahassee years ago.