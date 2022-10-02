Mission San Luis hosts Blessing of Animals event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mission San Luis held its 18th annual Blessing of Animals Saturday morning. Community members who attended had the opportunity to have their pets blessed by a deacon.

The event honors the history of the Franciscan church... and its founder Saint Francis who was known as the patron saint of animals and the natural environment.

Along with animal blessings, they also accepted pet supply donations, Rebecca Woofter said these donations normally go to local organizations, but this year is different

"This year we are going to partner with an animal organization to make sure that whatever supplies are given are also able to be shared with those who were impacted by the recent hurricane," Woofter said.

The free event also allowed people to explore the Mission's grounds which show the re-constructed history of the area.