WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Happening Saturday is the 2022 Miss. Wakulla County Scholarship pageant.

Contestants in grades Kindergarten through 12th will have the opportunity to compete is separate divisions for a title.

The non-profit organization aims to help young girls develop public speaking skills and grown within their community.

Last year's winner Molly Jones says it is an important skill.

The pageant starts at 3:30 p.m. at Wakulla High School and tickets are $5.